Gang activity has been blamed for a hotspot of knife, gun and other weapon seizures along a 10-mile stretch of road in north London.

The A10, running through Hackney, Haringey and Enfield, is said to be an escape route out of London towards the M25 for criminals looking to make a getaway.

Earlier this month, 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne was shot dead near the A10 - one of eight people killed in the area this year so far.

The Met said it had had recent success tackling gangs in the area, and getting firearms off the street.

Story by George Greenwood and Gareth Furby.