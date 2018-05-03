Ten hurt in Jewish festival explosion
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ten hurt in Jewish festival explosion

Ten people suffered minor injuries when a fire exploded at a Jewish festival in London, police have said.

Hatzola, a volunteer emergency medical service, said it provided a "mega response team" at the event in Stamford Hill.

Jewish news website The Yeshiva World said a bonfire exploded when it was lit.

  • 03 May 2018