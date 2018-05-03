Media player
Girl, 11, walks unaided thanks to magnet treatment
An 11-year-old girl has walked unaided for the first time thanks to a treatment which uses magnet
Harleigh, from Roehampton, has a rare type of dwarfism and scoliosis which caused a major curve in her spine.
To help her, doctors used growth rods in her spine which can be extended by magnets from outside the body.
It means Harleigh does not require further surgery.
03 May 2018
