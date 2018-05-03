Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The harm and psychological damage is never ending'
A former undercover police officer has been sacked from the Met after having a sexual relationship with a woman in a campaign group he was targeting.
A woman, known as Rosa, explained the effect on her. (Picture posed by model).
-
03 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-43997957/the-harm-and-psychological-damage-is-never-endingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window