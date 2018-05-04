Tuxedo man chases phone theft suspect in High Holborn
Video

Lewychino Martey-Thomas, who works in a suit shop in High Holborn, gave chase after a mobile phone was snatched from a woman's hand by someone on a bicycle.

Mr Martey-Thomas called on Londoners to "come together, take back our city".

"The power is within all of us to make a difference, but it starts with one," he added.

