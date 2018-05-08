Would you let your colleagues decide your salary?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The London company allowing employees to decide your pay

Would you let your colleagues decide your salary?

At Smarkets, a UK-based betting exchange, colleagues in similar roles are asked to propose salaries for each other during a yearly pay review.

The company says its approach could be the solution to the gender pay gap.

  • 08 May 2018