Video
The London company allowing employees to decide your pay
Would you let your colleagues decide your salary?
At Smarkets, a UK-based betting exchange, colleagues in similar roles are asked to propose salaries for each other during a yearly pay review.
The company says its approach could be the solution to the gender pay gap.
08 May 2018
