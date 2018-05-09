Duke of Cambridge officially opens London Bridge station
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prince William officially reopens London Bridge station

The Duke of Cambridge has officially reopened London Bridge station following a £1bn redevelopment project.

Prince William unveiled a plaque and met groups of apprentices, project leaders and architects after arriving at the station on a train from Blackfriars.

It was his first royal engagement since the birth of his third child, Prince Louis, and he was given a book about Southwark Cathedral's cat to read to his children.

The five-year rebuild has seen the creation of a huge concourse and other new facilities at the station.

  • 09 May 2018
Go to next video: Sympathy for sleepy Prince William