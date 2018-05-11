Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal wedding: Household Cavalry prepares for big day
Soldiers who served with Prince Harry in Afghanistan have been asked by the groom to take part in his wedding day.
The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment has been preparing at Hyde Park Barracks ahead of the wedding on 19 May.
The prince served two tours of duty in Afghanistan with the Household Cavalry.
-
11 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-44076169/royal-wedding-household-cavalry-prepares-for-big-dayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window