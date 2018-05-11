Harry's fellow soldiers' wedding duties
Royal wedding: Household Cavalry prepares for big day

Soldiers who served with Prince Harry in Afghanistan have been asked by the groom to take part in his wedding day.

The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment has been preparing at Hyde Park Barracks ahead of the wedding on 19 May.

The prince served two tours of duty in Afghanistan with the Household Cavalry.

  • 11 May 2018
