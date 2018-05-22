Will police be able to put their foot down?
New rules to protect police pursuit drivers

Police drivers will have more legal protection if they are involved in a crash, as part of Home Office plans to tackle criminals on mopeds, .

New proposals aim to smash the "myth" that officers cannot pursue riders who are not wearing helmets.

"Criminals must not think they can get away with a crime by riding or driving in a certain way," policing minister Nick Hurd said.

