Two brothers go viral over fist bump

Two brothers went viral after being detained following a fist bump
Two brothers from Deptford have spoken about being forcibly stopped and searched by Met Police officers.
Liam and Dijon Joseph were detained by officers who were carrying out a drug search after the two siblings had exchanged a fist bump.
It comes as new figures obtained by the BBC show that a black person in London is four times more likely to have force used against them than a white person.
25 May 2018
