They both have dementia but they look after each other
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How a couple with dementia care for each other

Sylvia and Dennis both live with dementia and have spoken about how tough it is for them to day-to-day tasks.

Here, the couple talk about difficulties when going to the shops and getting on-board a bus.

To coincide with Dementia Action Week the Mayor Sadiq Khan pledged London would become the first dementia-friendly capital city.

  • 26 May 2018