A teenager from Enfield who was stabbed in the chest has been told by the exam board he must resit another year as they will not honour his predicted grades.

The 16-year-old boy lost part of his lung when he was knifed in the north London borough on 7 May.

The Joint Council for Qualifications (JQC) rejected pleas from his head teacher and MPs to award the pupil his predicted grades of A*-A.

It said candidates must complete 25% of their exams for the grades to qualify.