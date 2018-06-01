Final Paddington Bear book released
The final Paddington Bear book has been released to mark the anniversary of the death of author Michael Bond.

To celebrate the occasion, the famous character has been to visit one of London's most iconic landmarks.

  • 01 Jun 2018
