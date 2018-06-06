Japan to London in a campervan
Man drives from Japan to London in a campervan

Japanese-born Kinjiro Ogawa lived in London in the 1970s before returning to his home country.

But he knew he wanted to visit the city again one day.

When the motorcycle dealer retired he drove about 31,000 miles (50,000km) across Russia, Scandinavia, Europe and Africa to get here.

