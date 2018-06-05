Moment moped gang raids shop
Moment London jewellery store is raided by moped gang

The gang, reportedly armed with knives and hammers, targeted Watches of Switzerland on Regent Street at about 10:15 BST.

The Met Police and said the suspects stole "several items of property".

One man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

