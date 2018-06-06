The London church defying decline
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

King's Cross church congregation jumps from 40 to 500

The number of worshippers regularly attending Church of England services is declining year on year.

But one Anglican Church in central London has had to find a new building because of its fast-growing popularity.

Since it opened in 2010, the congregation at King's Cross Church has jumped from 40 to 500 - and the average age of worshippers there is just 28.

  • 06 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Meet the Kenyan priest rapping religion