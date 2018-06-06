Media player
Gang 'became like family' for ex-member
Two years ago Jamal Khan was finishing a five-year sentence for armed robbery.
Mr Khan says when he started getting into gang they gave him a sense of family he'd never had before.
"I just needed companionship and I just needed people who would support me," he said.
06 Jun 2018
