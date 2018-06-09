The rooftop garden in the heart of central London
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The rooftop kitchen garden in the heart of London

More than 200 of London's private gardens are being opened to the public for two days as part of the Open Garden Square Weekend.

Coutts, which has been based on the Strand in central London for almost 100 years, transformed its roof into a fully-functioning kitchen garden.

  • 09 Jun 2018
Go to next video: The man behind Britain's 'best lawn'