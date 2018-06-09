Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The rooftop kitchen garden in the heart of London
More than 200 of London's private gardens are being opened to the public for two days as part of the Open Garden Square Weekend.
Coutts, which has been based on the Strand in central London for almost 100 years, transformed its roof into a fully-functioning kitchen garden.
