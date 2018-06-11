'Wear a helmet' warns injured skater
Street skater starts helmet campaign after brain injury

Roller skater Rob Galnville suffered a life-threatening brain injury when he was hurt when a trick went wrong.

The street skater, 37, had to learn how to drink, eat, talk, and walk again after life saving surgery in 2015.

He is now encouraging skaters to wear helmets through his new charity "Lids Save Lives".

