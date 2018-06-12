The cost of the trauma caused by Grenfell

Media player
Grenfell fire mental health treatment 'to cost £10m'
Mental health treatment for people affected by the Grenfell Tower fire is expected to cost the NHS more than £10m within two years of the tragedy.
About 700 adults and children are currently being treated.
Extra money to help those affected by the fire, in which 72 people died, was given to the Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust by NHS England.
