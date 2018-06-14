The local Grenfell resident who saved lives
Grenfell Tower: Resident saved neighbours from fire

When Grenfell Tower caught fire on 14 June 2017, Johnny Regasa ran into the burning tower block to save his neighbours.

He helped move people out of the building to safety while staying on the phone to a friend who was stuck in the blaze with his family.

