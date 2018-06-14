'All dark, all damaged'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Grenfell Tower fire survivor returns to destroyed flat

Antonio Roncolato was trapped inside Grenfell Tower for six hours before being saved from the burning tower block by firefighters last June.

A year later, he returned to see what was left of his 10th floor flat.

  • 14 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Grenfell: The key moments as the fire spread