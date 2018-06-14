Media player
Grenfell Tower fire remembered one year on
Local residents who live near the Grenfell Tower talk about their thoughts on the tragedy and how things have progressed since last year's blaze.
Seventy-two people died after a huge fire engulfed Grenfell in the early hours of Wednesday 14 June 2017.
14 Jun 2018
