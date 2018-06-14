Media player
Living in the shadow of Grenfell Tower
Beinazir Lasharie lives close to the Grenfell Tower. Talking to BBC London, she discusses how her life has changed since she witnessed the fire last year.
She said she can still vividly remember hearing screams when the tower caught fire, and how she and her neighbours stood "helpless and numb" watching the victims.
14 Jun 2018
