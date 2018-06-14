Living in the shadow of Grenfell
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Living in the shadow of Grenfell Tower

Beinazir Lasharie lives close to the Grenfell Tower. Talking to BBC London, she discusses how her life has changed since she witnessed the fire last year.

She said she can still vividly remember hearing screams when the tower caught fire, and how she and her neighbours stood "helpless and numb" watching the victims.

  • 14 Jun 2018
Go to next video: How we escaped the Grenfell Tower fire