'He made me sure of who I am as a black Briton'

'Ignacius Sancho made me sure of who I am as a black Briton'
A new play, written and performed by Paterson Joseph, tells the story of Britain's first black voter.
Charles Ignacius Sancho was born around 1729 on a slave ship and went on to become the owner of a grocer's shop in London.
For Paterson Joseph, his story still resonates today.
15 Jun 2018
