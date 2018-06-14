Media player
Schoolchildren unveil Grenfell memorials
Pupils at a primary school which is very close to Grenfell Tower have taken part in a special memorial service.
Some of the children lost friends from their class, some escaped the fire and some were displaced and are still living in temporary accommodation.
Avondale Park Primary School also unveiled four memorial mosaics to remember the people they lost.
