Tube driver stops train to wave Grenfell flag
Video

Grenfell Tower fire: Tube driver waves green flag

In an unusual show of solidarity, a Tube driver expressed his support while transporting passengers.

Harvey Mitchell stopped his packed train near to Latimer Road and waved a green flag to hundreds who had gathered at Grenfell Tower in support of those who died in the blaze last year.

  • 14 Jun 2018
