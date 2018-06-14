Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Grenfell Tower fire: Tube driver waves green flag
In an unusual show of solidarity, a Tube driver expressed his support while transporting passengers.
Harvey Mitchell stopped his packed train near to Latimer Road and waved a green flag to hundreds who had gathered at Grenfell Tower in support of those who died in the blaze last year.
-
14 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-44490568/grenfell-tower-fire-tube-driver-waves-green-flagRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window