Schoolchildren across UK support Grenfell Tower campaign
Schoolchildren across the country wore green on Friday in memory of people affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
The "Green For Grenfell" campaign was organised to celebrate unity and community spirit.
15 Jun 2018
