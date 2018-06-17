Media player
Londoners capturing the Hip Hop Golden Age
London photographers Janette Beckman and David Corio captured the 'Golden Age of Hip Hop' - a time usually placed between 1982 and 1993.
Hip hop artists they photographed include rap groups Salt-N-Pepa and Public Enemy as well as MC Slick Rick.
Their photos are now on display at the Getty Images Gallery in Fitzrovia, west London.
17 Jun 2018
