One London estate goes mad for football
World Cup 2018: Local residents raise the flag for England

Resident Chris Dowse said he and a group of fellow residents in Bermondsey started with a couple of flags before thinking: "That's just not enough".

Now, hundreds of flags decorate the neighbourhood in celebration of the World Cup, as England start their campaign against Tunisia.

  • 18 Jun 2018
