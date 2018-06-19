'Some people in the mosque are afraid'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Finsbury Park victim: 'Some people are afraid'

Tahseen Ahmed Chowdhury, a victim of the Finsbury Park attack, says a year on some people are still afraid.

One man - Makram Ali - died, and nine others were injured when a van was driven into a crowd of people near a north London mosque on 19 June 2017.

  • 19 Jun 2018
Go to next video: How Finsbury Park attack unfolded