Silence held on Finsbury Park anniversary

Finsbury Park attack: Silence held for Finsbury Park victims
A minute's silence has been held to mark the first anniversary of the Finsbury Park terrorist attack.
One man - Makram Ali - died, and nine others were injured when a van was driven into a crowd of people near a north London mosque on 19 June 2017.
Politicians joined community figures, police and Mr Ali's family for the silence outside Islington Town Hall.
19 Jun 2018
