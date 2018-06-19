Video

Shariff Xamza stopped to give first aid to a man outside the Finsbury Park Mosque on 19 June 2017.

He was hit by a terrorist's van and suffered hearing loss, brain damage, and is unable to perform his job as a bodyguard.

One year on from the attack, he said he does not regret helping people.

Darren Osborne, 48, was sentenced to life in prison for the attack, which killed one person and injured nine others, with a minimum term of 43 years in February.