Alexander Paul used to joke he could be the UK's first black prime minister - but his friends believed he could have done it.

As a teenager he introduced Theresa May at the 2014 Conservative Party conference, and is credited with helping change her mind on stop-and-search powers.

Before he could fulfil his potential Mr Paul died of complications due to brain cancer in June 2017, aged just 21.

A book of his poetry has been released to coincide with the first anniversary of his death.

Proceeds will go towards funding the new Alexander Paul Organisation - which aims to help young people express their creativity.