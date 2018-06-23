Media player
Homework club: King's Cross locals help pupils who love studying
These London students were fed up with not being able to find quiet space to do their schoolwork at home.
A club run by businesses in King's Cross is helping the pupils enjoy homework again.
23 Jun 2018
