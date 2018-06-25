'I had to beg for a seat on the Tube'

Media player
Campaigner urges Tube commuters to offer their seats
Commuter Corry Shaw says she has been pushed to tears in the past when people have ignored her plea to be given a seat.
Now, she's asking Transport for London (TfL) to play a new announcement at every Tube station to make people look out for those around them.
25 Jun 2018
