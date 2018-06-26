Where is Boris Johnson?
Where is Boris Johnson as MPs vote on Heathrow?

When he was elected MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Boris Johnson said he would "lie in front of bulldozers" to stop Heathrow expansion.

But now the foreign secretary is under fire for missing the vote to approve Heathrow's airport's new £14bn third runway.

So where is he?

