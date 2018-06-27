'Everything is getting bigger'
Oversized London fridge mortuaries 'in high demand'

The number of oversized mortuary fridges being installed in London's hospitals to accommodate the bodies of the obese has risen by nearly a third.

It is not just bigger fridges that are being ordered.

"Hearses are getting bigger, limousines are getting bigger, everything is getting bigger," says funeral director Ashley McDonald.

