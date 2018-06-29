Fire at tower block in east London
A 12th floor tower block fire has been brought under control in Mile End, east London.

London Fire Brigade said that half of a flat in Grafton House was alight, and around 40 people had left the building before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

