Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thames Estuary seal's post-mortem exam tracks microplastics
Scientists at the Natural History Museum are looking to see how microplastics are entering the seal population in the Thames Estuary.
Their research has already shown that up to 75% of fish in the estuary contain tiny bits of plastic and they want to find out how the items enter the food chain.
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-44703022/thames-estuary-seal-s-post-mortem-exam-tracks-microplasticsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window