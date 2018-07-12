Media player
The dark side of the Natural History Museum
Blind fish, screaming moths and so-called vampire squid are just some of the weird and wonderful sights at the Natural History Museum's latest exhibition 'Life In The Dark'.
It takes visitors on an immersive journey into a world where creatures thrive without sunlight.
12 Jul 2018
