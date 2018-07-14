Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London Waterloo celebrates its 170th anniversary
London Waterloo is celebrating its 170th anniversary this year.
The station opened in July 1848 and has been been re-vamped many times since, including its current £800m project to lengthen train platforms.
London Waterloo remains England's busiest railway station with nearly 100 million passengers passing through every year.
-
14 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-44824096/london-waterloo-celebrates-its-170th-anniversaryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window