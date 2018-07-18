London's super sewer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Super sewer' to connect Londoners with River Thames

Around 39 million tonnes of raw sewage overflows into the River Thames in London each year.

A new super sewer is being built to clean up the Thames and help accommodate the capital's growing population.

  • 18 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Thai cave boy 'shocked' to be found