'This is what a real body looks like'
Trafalgar Square catwalk for body positivity

People of all shapes and sizes stormed a runway in Trafalgar Square this weekend to take pride in their bodies.

The founder of theREALcatwalk says there are many body types that are not represented in the fashion and media industries.

  • 19 Jul 2018
