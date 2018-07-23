Fighting violent crime. What can we learn from New York?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London violence: Could UK capital learn from New York?

New York City's high murder rate has led to authorities trying a new response to tackle violent crime by treating it as a public health issue.

Some are now calling for the method to be adopted in London following this year's surge in violent crime.

  • 23 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Tears of a murdered teen's mother