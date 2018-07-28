Super fan's Spice Girls collection on show
Spice Girls 'super fan' collection turned into exhibition

Alan Smith-Allison has been collecting Spice Girls memorabilia since their early career.

Now, his collection will be on display at an exhibition in Islington, east London.

Spice Up will run from Saturday until 20 August at the Business Design Centre on Upper Street.

