Meet the three-year-old yoga students
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Yoga for three-year-olds to combat London city stress

Yoga has become a popular way for adults to relax while coping with the stresses of life.

But now some children in London have been experiencing it for themselves.

The sessions were started in two nurseries, including one which had to be locked down during the Westminster Bridge terror attack.

Pilots have proven so successful that the London Early Years Foundation is now hoping to roll out yoga and mindfulness sessions for three-year-olds across the capital.

  • 31 Jul 2018