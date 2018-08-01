London's female-only bar for winemakers
New Covent Garden bar champions women in wine

Winemaking is considered by some as a male-dominated industry. But are the tables turning?

A new London bar based in Covent Garden and aptly named Lady of the Grapes, will only sell wine made by female winemakers.

It is hoped more women will be able to boost their knowledge of the trade and encourage others to become winemakers.

