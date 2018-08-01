Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Covent Garden bar champions women in wine
Winemaking is considered by some as a male-dominated industry. But are the tables turning?
A new London bar based in Covent Garden and aptly named Lady of the Grapes, will only sell wine made by female winemakers.
It is hoped more women will be able to boost their knowledge of the trade and encourage others to become winemakers.
-
01 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-45021406/new-covent-garden-bar-champions-women-in-wineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window