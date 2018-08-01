London cab drivers saving lives
Black cabs fitted with defibrillators

The London Ambulance Service is training black cab drivers to help save the lives of people in cardiac arrest in the capital.

Paramedics have taught the drivers to perform CPR and fitted their vehicles with defibrillators.

It is part of a six-month pilot-scheme in partnership with the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association.

