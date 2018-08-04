The young Londoners taking to the stage
Video

Children steal the show at London theatre

The theatre is an industry that's long been accused of elitism, with many of the best roles tending to go to those from privileged backgrounds.

Now one venue in south London has handed over its entire theatre to young actors for the summer.

They come from all walks of life and auditioned for the opportunity to perform at the Southwark Playhouse.

